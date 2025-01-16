Device Authority has announced its strengthened commitment to supporting Managed Service Security Providers (MSSPs)

January 2025 by Marc Jacob

Device Authority has announced its strengthened commitment to supporting Managed Service Security Providers (MSSPs) as a key part of its North American growth strategy. By delivering scalable and automated solutions for securing IoT ecosystems, the company aims to empower MSSPs to meet the growing demand for robust IoT and OT security in an increasingly connected world.

With the rise of connected, unmanaged devices across industries, MSSPs face unprecedented challenges in managing security for complex, distributed environments. Device Authority’s new Discovery Tool & KeyScaler platform and cloud service (KeyScaler-as-a-Service (KSaaS)) provides these partners with device visibility and the solutions to deliver automated device onboarding, authentication, and lifecycle management; enabling scalable solutions for improved cyber resilience for their enterprise customers. Its free-to-use Discovery Tool also enables the discovery and visibility of all devices on an organisation’s network, something that many CISOs currently lack, and provides an instant vulnerability score with actionable insights to address vulnerabilities.

To further support its strategic focus, Device Authority has strengthened its North American team with the appointment of Molly Marks as Senior Director, North America MSP Sales. Molly, who has over 25 years of experience in cybersecurity and extensive expertise in partner and channel management, will lead the company’s efforts to expand relationships with MSSPs and enhance their ability to secure IoT deployments.

The company’s investment in its team reflects its broader commitment to providing industry-leading solutions and expertise to MSPs and wider enterprise customers and comes on the back of several key customer wins across North America and Europe during 2024.