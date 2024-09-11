deverium has secured €2 million in EU funding

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

deverium, an international software development company, in collaboration with partners Corner Case Technologies, has secured €2 million in EU funding to develop an identity verification product. The aim is to establish a leading distributed, reusable digital identity platform that targets complex international identity verification challenges.

The new product from deverium and their partners Corner Case Technologies, experts in cloud-ready web and mobile applications development, aims to address the fact that there is no universally accepted interoperable digital ID solution that works across different countries and is recognized by different governments and organizations.

Addressing identity challenges

In the European context, ineffective identification practices cost financial institutions over €5.7 billion annually, with 68% of European consumers abandoning the onboarding process for financial services. Businesses worldwide face high costs associated with onboarding individuals onto their platforms, due to complex KYC/IDV solutions and processes that need to be repeated each time a user accesses services or purchases products through a digital channel. As a result, many users abandon the process, leading to lost revenue for businesses. It is estimated that enhancing KYC processes with automated solutions can reduce onboarding costs by 70% and turnaround time by as much as 90%.

New identity verification solution enhances privacy

Data privacy is another significant concern regarding identity verification, with over 90% of European consumers worried about their data privacy and distrustful of organizations that store and sell their information without consent. Frameworks like the European Union’s eIDAS, which deverium’s solution will be based on, aim to remove existing barriers to using trust and electronic identification (eID) services, meaning users will be able to fully control personal data across various digital channels.