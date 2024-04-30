Denmark’s S!RENEN Public Warning System using Utimaco’s u.warn solution is part of the annual STORE HYLEDAG

April 2024 by Patrick LEBRETON

S!RENEN, the Danish Public Warning System launched last year, is used by the Danish Police for any case of emergency that requires real-time communication to citizens and visitors in a certain area.

Utimaco, a leading global provider of IT security solutions and public warning systems announced last year that the Danish Ministry of Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) had adopted Utimaco’s u.warn solution module Command Post as the Cell Broadcast Entity (CBE) to manage and control early warnings dissemination in Denmark.

Command Post is integrated with the 3 Cell Broadcast Centers (CBCs) of the 3 mobile operators in the country. Utimaco u.warn CBC has been also adopted by 3 Denmark as part of the overall S!RENEN system.

After its successful implementation, S!RENEN has been operationally used last October due to severe weather conditions, and will be part of Denmark’s annual national warning day held on the first Wednesday in May at 12 h noon, this year on 1 May.