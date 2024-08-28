DeNexus announced the appointment of Steven Pelletier as Worldwide Vice President of Sales

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

DeNexus announced the appointment of Steven Pelletier as Worldwide Vice President of Sales. Pelletier brings over eight years of experience in cybersecurity sales and leadership to the DeNexus team and will be responsible for driving revenue growth, increasing customer base and expanding the company’s channel strategy.

Pelletier has a strong background in the cybersecurity and technology sectors with his most recent position being Vice President of Global Sales at Security Journey and VP of Sales for North America at ThriveDX Enterprise. Prior to that, he held progressively senior roles at Secure Code Warrior, culminating in the position of Head of Sales for the Americas. He currently serves as a Member of the OWASP® Foundation.

Pelletier brings a wealth of experience as a results-driven go-to-market professional with a proven track record of exceeding revenue targets. Known for his ability to successfully land and expand accounts across multiple verticals in enterprise organizations through both direct and indirect strategies, Pelletier has consistently demonstrated exceptional performance. His expertise lies in fully leveraging cross-functional teams while maintaining a sharp focus on supporting and enabling sales teams to meet and exceed their quotas.