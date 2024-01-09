DeNexus announced Luis Javier Sahuquillo as the company’s Chief Financial Officer

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

DeNexus announced Luis Javier Sahuquillo as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Sahuquillo brings a wealth of financial expertise and strategic insight to DeNexus, and has already impacted the company, playing a pivotal role in the company’s growth and expansion during the past year.

Sahuquillo has over 25 years of executive experience in the financial sector, most recently serving as CFO Asia Oceania Africa for Prosegur, a publicly listed multinational operating in 31 countries across 4 continents, having worked before at Volkswagen. In his role, Sahuquillo is responsible for aligning financial strategies with DeNexus’ mission to provide innovative solutions for cyber risk quantification and management. With a proven track record in financial leadership and strategic planning, Sahuquillo is well-positioned to drive DeNexus’ financial success and fortify the company’s commitment to delivering unparalleled value to clients.

DeNexus, with its cutting-edge platform, DeRISK, serves as a crucial ally for organizations grappling with these challenges. The platform not only empowers Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) to assess top cyber risk drivers and potential losses but also provides a comprehensive view of cyber risk exposure on the balance sheet. This includes metrics such as Annual Expected Loss and Value at Risk. DeRISK eliminates guesswork and offers tangible benefits, facilitating risk-based cyber investments and fostering a common language for stakeholders. This ensures a shared understanding of cyber risks in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape, bridging the communication gap between cybersecurity and financial leaders in the physical critical infrastructure industry.