Delinea to Acquire Fastpath

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Delinea announced a definitive agreement to acquire Fastpath, a specialize in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) and identity access rights. This strategic move follows Delinea’s recent acquisition of Authomize and marks a significant expansion in Delinea’s capabilities to enhance privileged access, controls, and governance, reducing organizational cybersecurity risk and ensuring compliance.

By incorporating Fastpath’s expertise, Delinea is poised to offer a robust, AI-driven authorization security platform making Delinea the definitive source for managing authorization across infrastructure, applications, and data, providing unmatched insights and control over user access and privileges.

In today’s landscape, dominated by Infrastructure-as-a-Service and SaaS applications, organizations face a growing attack surface and challenges in managing data and identity sprawl. The combination of Fastpath with Delinea is timely, addressing these challenges head-on. It equips Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and their teams with advanced tools for managing the complex interactions between privileged users and corporate data.

Combining Fastpath’s IGA capabilities with Authomize’s Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) technology, Delinea is uniquely positioned to offer profound insights and control mechanisms over user access. This integration not only identifies overprivileged access and potential threats but also facilitates automated remediation through intelligent access controls, significantly enhancing data security and compliance.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory review.

Fastpath, a Pamlico Capital portfolio company since 2020, was represented by Raymond James.