delaware France announces that it has been honored with the SAP® EMEA North Partner Excellence Award 2024 in the Cloud Contribution category

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

delaware France is thrilled to have received the SAP® EMEA North Partner Excellence Award 2024 in the Cloud Contribution category. These awards, bestowed by SAP, recognize the exceptional contributions made by SAP partners across Northern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa to the digital transformation of businesses utilizing SAP solutions.

In collaboration with SAP, the recipients of these awards assist clients in embracing innovation, achieving rapid results, sustainable growth, and operating more efficiently with SAP solutions.

Selected from SAP’s extensive and diverse partner base, nominations for the SAP EMEA North Partner Excellence Award are based on SAP’s internal sales data. A committee comprising regional and global SAP representatives determines the winning partners in each category based on criteria such as sales achievement and performance.

The awards span various categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas.

delaware France received its award at the SAP EMEA North Partner Excellence Award 2024 Ceremony, a gathering of SAP leaders, SAP field employees, and partners. This is SAP’s largest annual sales meeting, focusing on exchanging information about SAP’s strategy, sales methodology, growth opportunities, product innovations, and how to succeed throughout the year.

As a SAP Platinum Partner and SAP integrator for over 20 years, our relationship with SAP has been a cornerstone in our ability to provide cutting-edge solutions to our clients. Our extensive expertise in cloud conversion and migration, combined with our industry knowledge in sectors such as retail, agri-food, automotive, engineering, and others, has allowed us to work closely with SAP to deliver customized solutions to our clients. We have had the privilege of working with renowned companies such as Shiever, Invivo, Decathlon, Limagrain, Lidea, Novares, Plastivaloire, and Condat to help them achieve their digital transformation goals. Through our partnership with SAP, we have been able to innovate and tailor our solutions to meet the specific needs of our clients in various industries, and we will continue to do so for years to come.