Defensive AI safeguards against emerging cyber threats, says GlobalData

February 2024 by GlobalData

Google’s recent announcement of an artificial intelligence (AI) Cyber Defense Initiative to enhance global cybersecurity underscores the importance of defending against increasingly sophisticated and pervasive cyber threats. AI is expected to play a pivotal role in collecting, processing, and neutralizing threats, transforming the way organizations combat cyber risks, observes GlobalData.

Looking at AI cyber threat detection technology through the lens of innovation using GlobalData’s Technology Foresights tool reveals some compelling insights. Patent filings have surged from 387 in 2018 to 1,098 in 2023, highlighting a robust growth trajectory in AI-driven security solutions. Furthermore, the entry of 53 new companies in 2023, for a total of 239, showcases the expanding interest and investment in this critical area of technology.

Vaibhav Gundre, Project Manager of Disruptive Tech at GlobalData, comments: “The ability of AI to improve threat identification, streamline the management of vulnerabilities, and enhance the efficiency of incident responses is key in addressing the continuous evolution of cyber threats. The rapid progression in the field of defensive AI is underscored by a 13% compound annual growth rate in patent applications over the last three years, reflecting a strong commitment to innovation. This trend is also indicative of the recognized importance of having formidable cyber defense systems in place, signifying substantial research and development activities aimed at overcoming new cyber threats.”

An analysis of GlobalData’s Disruptor Intelligence Center highlights the partnership between AIShield and DEKRA as a notable collaboration aimed at enhancing the security of AI models and systems. Through advanced training, assessment, and protection strategies, the partnership seeks to bolster cyber resilience across industries and foster trust in AI technologies.

Similarly, Darktrace’s collaboration with Cyware exemplifies a proactive approach to cybersecurity. By facilitating collaboration among security teams and sharing threat intelligence, the partnership enables organizations to mitigate risks and respond effectively to emerging cyber threats.

AI cyber threat detection finds application across diverse use cases, including threat detection in security cameras, real-time malware detection, network threat detection, anomaly detection in critical infrastructure, fraud prevention, and AI-powered surveillance systems.

Gundre concludes: “As organizations harness the power of AI cyber threat detection, they must also confront significant challenges. The rapid evolution of cyber threats, coupled with the complexity of regulatory landscapes, underscores the need for continuous innovation and collaboration. While patents and partnerships lay the foundation for robust cyber defense strategies, addressing these challenges will require a concerted effort from industry stakeholders. By staying vigilant and embracing a proactive approach, organizations can navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape with confidence, safeguarding critical assets and preserving digital trust.”