DeepTempo announced new capabilities for Tempo

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

DeepTempo announced new capabilities for Tempo, its deep learning-powered cybersecurity solution available as a Snowflake Native App on the Snowflake Marketplace. With enhanced fine-tuning, MITRE mapping integration, and seamless compatibility with existing SIEM systems, Tempo can map detected anomalies to their most likely MITRE ATT&CK sequences, providing enhanced context and actionable insights.

Tempo’s fine-tuning capabilities allow organizations to adapt models to their specific environments with ease of use, ensuring greater accuracy and relevance in detecting threats. Users pay for the enhanced protection and threat isolation from their Snowflake account and Tempo runs within their environment.

Security teams with pre-established response plans for specific cyber attack methods can trigger their reactions with unprecedented speed and precision with Tempo’s MITRE ATT&CK flagged alerts seamlessly streaming into their existing SIEM platforms. This and other context significantly reduce mean time to respond (MTTR) and have been shown to save minutes or hours during active threats.

Using only network and cloud flow logs, the model can identify whether reconnaissance, lateral movement, data exfiltration, or other common attacks are occurring. Tempo now automatically tags all stored sequences with the closest MITRE ATT&CK techniques. Tempo also embeds this and other information in compact representations called embeddings, which are less than 1 percent the size of the original logs, enabling faster and more efficient analytics while reducing spending on log storage and analysis.