David Epperson Joins Keeper Security’s Federal Advisory Board

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Keeper Security is announced that David Epperson has joined its Federal Advisory Board. With nearly four decades of experience in military and federal service, including key roles at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the White House, Epperson will provide strategic guidance on advancing Keeper’s security solutions for federal agencies.

Epperson brings extensive experience in cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and national security to Keeper’s board. As the first Chief Information Officer (CIO) of CISA, he established the agency’s inaugural Senior Executive Service (SES) Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) position, leading efforts to fortify the nation’s cybersecurity defenses. He also played a pivotal role in shaping the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity strategies and has managed budgets nearing $1 billion to secure critical infrastructure.

Keeper provides best-in-class Privileged Access Management (PAM), password management and secrets management solutions to federal agencies and private sector organizations, ensuring compliance with FedRAMP, NIST and other stringent security frameworks. As agencies face evolving cyber threats, Keeper’s zero-trust architecture and zero-knowledge encryption deliver robust protection against credential-based attacks.

In addition to his extensive public sector service, Epperson is the founder and chairman of the Senior Advisory Board for the PROPEL Science Foundation, which fosters STEM education opportunities for underserved youth. He is also a U.S. Army veteran with a lifelong commitment to mentoring future cybersecurity leaders.