Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

Databarracks launches Air Gap Recover

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Databarracks has announced the launch of Air Gap Recover, a new service that provides enhanced protection against cyber threats, including ransomware attacks.

Designed specifically for cloud-native environments, Air Gap Recover provides isolated, air-gapped data protection and automated failover to guarantee rapid recovery from any cyber attack.

Key features include:

Advanced air-gapped security: Data is stored in immutable, isolated cloud accounts to protect against ransomware and other cyber threats.
Automated failover: Provides immediate cross-region failover to a segregated cloud account, ensuring instant recovery with near-zero downtime.

Stepping in where traditional solutions fall short, Air Gap Recover sets a new standard for cloud-native data protection to further strengthen Databarracks’ IT resilience offering.


See previous articles

    

See next articles


Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 