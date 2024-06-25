Data Security Specialist Zivver Partners with Lex Dinamica to Strengthen UK Foothold

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Secure email and file transfer provider Zivver has announced a new strategic partnership with data privacy consulting firm Lex Dinamica, specialising in data protection and AI end-to-end solutions and advisory.

Email security is one of the biggest challenges facing organisations today. The UK Government Cyber Security Breaches Survey found that 50% of businesses report having experienced a breach, with phishing emails identified as the most common mode of attack. Added to this is the risk of human error, which accounts for more than 80% of data breaches, according to the ICO.

Through this partnership, Lex Dinamica’s diverse client base in industries such as financial services, FMCG, and health and life sciences, will have access to Zivver’s range of cloud-based digital communication products, including Zivver Secure Email and Secure File Transfer. All comply with data protection regulations, including GDPR and DORA, making it the ideal solution for organisations looking to add to their security suite while also managing compliance with existing and emerging regulations.

Lex Dinamica specialises in data privacy, data governance and AI solutions. Founded in 2021 with a focus on addressing regulatory compliance and the challenges posed by AI adoption, cloud transitions, and hybrid work models, Lex Dinamica partners with clients globally to provide sustainable, impactful solutions.