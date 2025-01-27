Data Privacy Day comments from RingCentral and Daemon

Before Data Privacy Day tomorrow, or Data Privacy Week, the comments from Marc Peiser, Cybersecurity Expert at digital transformation consultancy Daemon who discusses the practical steps businesses should take to ensure their data is secure. In an other part, Paola Zeni Chief Privacy Officer at AI communications platform RingCentral discusses how to safeguard trust in a data driven world.

Marc Peiser, Cybersecurity Expert, Daemon, comments:

"This year the theme for Data Privacy Week ’take control of your data’ couldn’t be more fitting. In today’s digital landscape, our data flows through countless AI systems, cloud services and IoT devices, which can increase the risk of leaks and breaches. Data is the most valuable asset a business has, and it’s widely known that protecting it should be a top priority. But what practical steps can companies actually take to ensure their data is secure?

"Firstly, companies must establish a clear data governance framework. By establishing clear, robust policies for collection, storage and usage, data can be managed effectively and consistently. Fundamentally, companies need to know what type of data they need, how long they need it for and how to correctly dispose of it when the data is no longer needed.

"Secondly, companies should implement strict access controls. Organisations should define which employees can access data, when it can be accessed and why, as well as the right process to share data internally and externally. Just as with any well-designed security system, access should be granted carefully and revoked promptly when no longer needed.

"Lastly, companies need to invest in robust security measures. Companies should implement data encryption, create secure passwords and introduce multiple layers of security. Data deserves bank-vault level security, not a simple padlock.

"Once created, all policies and procedures should be reviewed on a regular basis to ensure they are up to date and effective. Implementing these measures will help mitigate the risks associated with collecting and storing data, such as data leaks and breaches."

Paola Zeni, Chief Privacy Officer, RingCentral comments on Safeguarding Trust in an AI-Driven World: Tackling data security and fraud risks:

"This Data Privacy Day the spotlight is on a key challenge of our age: safeguarding data in an AI-driven world. With many racing to adopt AI technologies, our latest research into the state of AI in business communications reveals a stark reality – a third of respondents identify data security as their primary concern and nearly three quarters (72%) of respondents believe their business could be targeted by AI-generated voice or video fraud in the next year.

Though the perceived risk of fraud is high, over 86% believe they can distinguish between real and AI-generated voice or video content; with C-level executives this percentage rises even higher (96%). Is this confidence justified? As the technology continues to evolve, having the right tools in place to detect and prevent fraud will be crucial in maintaining security and trust. Hopefully organisations will consider developing robust security protocols, implementing training, and investing in advanced detection technologies within their contact centre operations and internal communications systems to safeguard against AI-generated fraud.

With the UK committed to taking a leading role in shaping AI adoption, robust privacy and security frameworks are critical to protect sensitive data and foster public trust. Ensuring data security in an increasingly AI-powered world isn’t just a technical issue – it’s a societal imperative."