Darren Williams, BlackFog Comment: France’s National Commission on Informatics and Liberty (CNIL) has revealed 33 million French citizens had data stolen

February 2024 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO of Blackfog

“Healthcare services and providers continue to be massively

targeted, often due to the very nature of the data they hold, coupled

with the lack of funding for cybersecurity solutions and practices.

Given the severity of this attack, the healthcare sector and other

organizations in France will no doubt take note and make cybersecurity a

priority going forward. With the personal data of 33 million people

involved, it will be some time before we know the true fallout from this

attack. Organizations must look to newer technologies to prevent data

exfiltration, as once data has been exfiltrated, there is no stopping

cybercriminals from relentlessly targeting victims through social

engineering, phishing, and other types of attacks.”