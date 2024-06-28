Darktrace recognized as the winner of 2024 Microsoft UK Partner of the Year

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Darktrace announced it has won the UK 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year.

Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. Darktrace was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the UK.

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of the MCAPS Start 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November.