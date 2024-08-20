Darkscope launches channel program for MSSPs

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Darkscope announced a formal channel program for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to distribute Darkscope’s unique, award-winning, AI-powered portfolio of cyber threat intelligence solutions. Following successful pilot deployments with MSSPs in the UK and Germany, Darkscope will initially seek to build partner relationships across EMEA, North America and APAC.

Being blindsided by an unforeseen cyberattack is every CISO’s nightmare scenario and, being unforeseen, can be the one that does most damage. Darkscope’s unique, AI-powered solutions spot sources of cyberattacks that others cannot, and before they take place, enabling organizations to reinforce their cyber defenses where they are about to be needed.

Darkscope’s portfolio of solutions and services are all built around its core ’Watchtower’ platform. The portfolio:

provides real-time detection/monitoring of both direct threats and indirect (partner/supply) chain risks; and

helps cyber insurance providers understand the overall cyber security risk of an organisation

enables organizations to evaluate their ISO27001 and NIST readiness, and to comply with the imminent, stricter rules of NIS2

combined with human analysis reduces the chances of an "alert storm" and false positives.

A combination of highly accurate AI models and algorithms assign scores to compromise indicators, so security teams can prioritize mitigation tasks. Specific combinations of functionality, solutions and services are configurable according to customer requirements.