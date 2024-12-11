Cyrille LAMOTTE Appointed Deputy CEO of Experteam

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Experteam announced the promotion of Cyrille LAMOTTE to the position of Deputy CEO. This appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the IT services company, marking a phase of accelerated growth and the launch of a bold new strategy aimed at establishing Experteam as a key player in its market for the long term.

Cyrille LAMOTTE will play a critical role in the overall management of the company. His responsibilities will include enhancing operational profitability and overseeing the delivery of projects and services to clients, with a particular focus on outsourcing contracts and committed project engagements. Reporting to Sébastien MARCHÉ, Cyrille LAMOTTE will hold a central position at Experteam, making significant contributions to value creation and the company’s financial performance. In carrying out his mission, he will leverage his extensive professional experience in the technology sector and his deep understanding of Experteam’s operations and organizational structure.