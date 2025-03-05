CyLogic CyCloud Achieves FedRAMP High Ready Status

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

CyLogic announced that its flagship offering, CyCloud, has achieved FedRAMP High Ready designation by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). This milestone is the result of months of rigorous security assessments conducted by FedRAMP-recognized third-party assessment organization (3PAO) Fortreum. Achieving FedRAMP High Ready status underscores CyLogic’s commitment to ensuring that federal agencies, government contractors, and businesses working in the cloud can benefit from the highest level of data protection and control available. This is the fourth consecutive assessment cycle in which CyLogic has achieved this designation.

CyCloud is now available on the FedRAMP Marketplace. It offers the ease of use and scalability of a public cloud, the security controls and cost predictability of a private cloud, and, with its FedRAMP High Ready designation, a higher level of security than any public cloud provider. CyCloud’s FedRAMP High Ready platform delivers data security controls that exceed current regulatory requirements such as PCI, NIST, CMMC, HIPAA, and more. CyCloud is a self-service cloud infrastructure, built on VMWare Cloud Foundation, that scales to support and protect business-critical applications and data. CyCloud integrates leading technologies at the highest US government security standards.