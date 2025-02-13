CyLogic Adds Chris Aleshire as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Global Alliances

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

CyLogic has hired Chris Aleshire as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Global Alliances. In this new role, Aleshire will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to align the performance, scalability, and security of CyCloud offerings with evolving federal and commercial cloud security requirements. Aleshire brings 25 years of Federal cybersecurity, cloud engineering, and military experience to the role. He will be based in CyLogic’s Maryland headquarters.

Aleshire has extensive experience in software implementation and solutions architecture. He has held key roles as a senior solutions architect, including for Federal cloud deployments, and engineering at VMware, Broadcom, and Dell, leveraging his expertise to deliver innovative IT solutions. With his 8+ years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps and experience in IT for Naval Intelligence, Chris combines technical acumen with proven civilian and U.S. Military leadership.

Chris Aleshire has joined CyLogic as its new Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Global Alliances.