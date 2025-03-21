Cyllene and Megaport: A strategic alliance for optimized and secure network connectivity

March 2025 by

By combining Megaport’s network agility with Cyllene’s cloud expertise, you gain access to connectivity to global cloud service providers and networks. Simplified IT management, optimal performance, and unlimited scalability to support your digital growth.

In a context where network security is a major challenge, Cyllene and Megaport are joining forces to provide scalable and secure connectivity.

This partnership addresses the growing need for flexibility in businesses while ensuring enhanced protection against threats.

• Flexibility and Scalability – Adjust your network and cloud resources according to your real needs, without rigid commitments.

• Enhanced Security – Benefit from private and secure network connections to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance.

• Optimal Performance – Optimize your applications and services with fast and reliable cloud connectivity, reducing latency and boosting productivity..

• Simplified Management – Easily manage your network connections and cloud resources through intuitive platforms, streamlining IT infrastructure management.

• Cost Optimization: Pay only for what you use with transparent and flexible billing.

With a presence in all major French data centers, Megaport and Cyllene provide maximum connectivity, ensuring end-to-end, secure, and flexible coverage.

This partnership enables us to serve all types of clients, wherever they are, with a reliable IT infrastructure tailored to their needs.