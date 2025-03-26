CYFOX Research- Many TV Brands Allow Threat Actors to Disrupt Corporate Networks

March 2025 by CYFOX

Research from CYFOX reveals that many TV and monitor brands create attack surfaces that can disrupt enterprise networks, as discovered by its new OmniSec vCISO platform, the first GenAI-powered autonomous security and compliance agent.

As part of the OmniSec implementation, CYFOX discovered significant vulnerabilities within smart TVs. "Nothing proved the value of our technology more than the fact that it revealed the easy way someone could disrupt network operations by targeting those TVs," said Joseph Tal, CEO of CYFOX.

After the revelation, the CYFOX team went more in-depth in its analysis and saw that the issue is a wide-ranging flaw across many brands and models, which suggests a broader architectural flaw in how smart TVs handle TCP communication, rather than an issue specific to a single manufacturer.

As part of responsible disclosure, they are not yet able to detail the specific brands and models generally most vulnerable to this type of attack. They have also informed the relevant government agencies about the issue.

Since smart TVs are connected to the internal network and use open communication protocols, they can serve as a focal point for network disruption, especially if inadequate segmentation exists between the IoT networks and critical networks.

OmniSec discovered the vulnerability by connecting the dots between fragmented systems as part of its normal operations. The platform connects directly to the intrusion detection system, IoT and OT sensors, and the IT network, as well as individual endpoints across the entire organization. It correlates any vulnerabilities and lack of controls as potential entry points with the company’s risk posture. The information is automatically reported to the CISO or IR teams so action can be taken to better secure the organization.

Mitigation and resolution that can be automated is done directly within OmniSec; whatever needs to be implemented manually is provided in detailed steps and assigned to the appropriate personnel.

OmniSec seamlessly integrates threat intelligence and detection, compliance monitoring, and the supply chain as part of GRC management into one intelligent, scalable solution, which leverages advanced GenAI and large language models (LLM) to analyze security and compliance data, transforming complex cybersecurity workflows into natural, interactive conversations.

By automating security operations with edge AI and delivering real-time, context-aware insights, OmniSec empowers organizations to stay protected, compliant, and efficient—without the burden of high costs or resource constraints.

Whether analyzing threat trends, simplifying compliance audits, or addressing vulnerabilities, OmniSec delivers clear, data-driven answers in real time. Its intuitive interface ensures that even the most complex cybersecurity tools become accessible and easy to use.