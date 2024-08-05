Cybersixgill Introduces Pulse

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cybersixgill announced Cybersixgill Pulse, revolutionizing how threat analysts and security practitioners consume and act upon cybersecurity threat intelligence. Pulse is the first such offering that delivers personalized, streamed CTI content, individualized to each user according to relevance, usage patterns, interests, sector, and geography.

With the current fast-paced cyber threat landscape, threat analysts and security practitioners in general must be proactive and stay informed about the latest cybersecurity events and trends. However, the overwhelming volume of daily updates makes it difficult for these professionals to discern valuable information from noise.

Cybersixgill Pulse represents a major shift in how CTI content is consumed, similar to how TV streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and others have disrupted the traditional TV industry’s one-size-fits-all programming. In essence, streaming services have transformed the viewing experience, moving from rigid traditional programming to highly personalized, on-demand content. Additionally, these services use user data to curate individualized content recommendations, allowing viewers to discover TV content tailored to their unique interests. Similarly, based on user data, Cybersixgill Pulse streams CTI content curated and tailored to the specific needs of each security professional user.

Cybersixgill Pulse transforms how cybersecurity professionals experience cyber threat intelligence with a personalized stream of CTI content adapted to each user’s unique needs and topics of interest. Pulse consolidates events from hundreds of sources including deep and dark web sites, open source intelligence, and cybersecurity news, empowering users with a live stream of CTI content.

Pulse: Addressing a Critical Cybersecurity Need with Personalized Content

Cybersixgill Pulse is designed to empower users with critical, actionable insights based on relevance, usage, and interest. It curates intelligence from a vast array of underground and OSINT sources, including cyber events and news, security blogs, dark web and hacktivism posts, underground malware exchanges, and more. With the power of Cybersixgill IQ, the company’s generative AI, Pulse data is structured to include a summary, topic category, threat actor, countries affected, victim organizations, industry sectors, and products, making it easier to distill content of importance and identify trends.

Leveraging user data, Pulse curates content recommendations tailored to individual user profiles and their unique areas of interest, relevance to their organization, and reading patterns. By receiving their own personalized CTI content stream, security professionals can easily home in on what’s relevant to the organization and take necessary action to protect its people and assets, thereby reducing risk.

Cybersixgill Pulse is available in a single dashboard as part of the company’s Investigative Portal. In addition to the individualized topical, geographical, and industry-specific channels that will be automatically created by Cybersixgill, users and teams can manually customize and create channels to match their areas of interest.

Pulse is also available as an API and feed, enabling third-party providers and MSSPs to build a wide set of related applications including trend analysis, reporting, and more, tuned with relevant, streamed CTI content. Pulse creates, for these MSSPs and software providers, new revenue streams, enabling them to enhance value by curating and providing personalized content to each of their customers according to sector, geography, or topic.

Powered by Cybersixgill IQ, the company’s generative AI, Pulse personalizes and tailors this live stream of CTI content to each user, based on relevance to the organization, topics of interest, viewing and reading patterns, sector, and geography.

Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) and cybersecurity software providers can leverage Pulse to deliver greater value to their customers, providing structured, contextualized insights that can be integrated into a wealth of new applications that address a range of use cases.