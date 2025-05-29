Cybersecurity platform Cyberr acquires CyberTee

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Cyberr, Europe’s intermediation platform for recruiting and sourcing cybersecurity experts, and CyberTee, France’s leading community of cybersecurity experts (over 8,000 experts in France and over 353,000 experts in Europe), are pleased to announce their strategic alliance.

This acquisition is part of a shared vision ton strengthen access to cybersecurity talent and expertise on the European market. Thanks to this collaboration, the two companies plan to achieve sales of 10 million euros by the end of 2025 financial year, while following an ambitious roadmap to raise a Series A around 10 million euros in Q1 2026.

This project would not have been possible without the trust and support of:

• Bob Kneip, well-known entrepreneur and investor in Luxembourg’s Fintech sector

• Christophe Bianco, co-founder of Excellium Services and recognized leader in cybersecurity

• Expon Capital, a venture capital fund focused on impact and innovation

• LBAN (Luxembourg Business Angel Network), one of Europe’s most active business angel networks