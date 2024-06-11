Cybersecurity companies discuss AI integration for enhanced risk management, finds GlobalData

June 2024 by GlobalData

Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing a significant role in the field of cybersecurity. It has the potential to enhance organizations’ incident response capabilities. Cybersecurity companies have been discussing incorporating AI capabilities in various areas, including incident response, threat detection, and prediction capabilities according to the Company Filings Analytics Database of GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Misa Singh, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Companies are launching tools and collaborating to integrate AI with cybersecurity tools for additional real-time response and co-develop security solutions to secure operations. However, it is crucial to regularly update and fine-tune the AI algorithms to keep up with the evolving threats."

BlackBerry Ltd mentioned in its filings about launching an enhanced AI-based Cylance cybersecurity solutions portfolio, including a major update to its patented Cylance AI engine to enhance threat prediction capabilities. The Canadian software company also launched a generative AI-powered cybersecurity assistant to increase efficiency and reduce fatigue for chief information security officer (CISO) teams.

Palo Alto Networks Inc has launched AI-powered data security integrated into secure access service edge (SASE), leveraging large language model (LLM)-powered data classification. This classification engine combines the strength of context-aware machine-learning models with the power of LLMs, understanding how to increase classification accuracy.

Fortinet Inc, in one of its 2024 filings docs, discussed the launch of GenAI-based tools to guide, simplify, and automate security, to increase operational efficiency in dealing with cyber threats. The company also announced enhancements across its security operations. Significant updates included new AI and machine learning capabilities, additional real-time response, and automation capabilities to increase effectiveness in the resolution of sophisticated attacks.

SentinelOne Inc introduced an AI security system through Purple AI. The company’s Static AI model also predicts file-based attacks, often called "zero-day attacks." The BehavioralAI model maps, monitors, and links all behaviours to create rich, contextual narratives known as Storylines. The BehavioralAI model continuously evaluates these Storylines and when an activity is deemed a threat, software autonomously takes action to kill the attack.