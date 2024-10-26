CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Names Portnox Policy Management Solution Provider of the Year

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Portnox announced that its Portnox Cloud platform was recognized as the Policy Management Solution Provider of the Year by the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. The 2024 winners are listed here. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards aims to perform the most comprehensive evaluation of CyberSecurity companies and solutions on the market today.

According to a recent survey conducted with Wakefield Research of 200 U.S. CISOs at companies with a minimum annual revenue of $500m at the end of Q3 2024, 90% of CISOs reported feeling overwhelmed by constantly shifting compliance demands. As regulations like NIS2 loom, CISOs find it difficult to ensure they’re always up to date.

With the increasing trends of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD), remote workforces, and the rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), there are more devices on corporate networks than ever before. These trends, while great for innovation and productivity, have made securing corporate networks and their data extremely complex. Each of these devices are a potential point of entry for hackers. To combat these threats, organizations must adhere to strong cyber security compliance standards.

Portnox Cloud offers the following policy management features:

Unified Policy Enforcement

Portnox Cloud provides unified policy enforcement across all network environments (wired, wireless, and VPN), as well as for SaaS and on-premises enterprise applications, and networking infrastructure. This holistic approach ensures that security policies are consistently applied, regardless of how or where users and devices connect. With Portnox Cloud, administrators can create, manage, and enforce granular access policies from a single pane of glass, simplifying network and application security management and reducing administrative overhead.

Zero Trust Access Control

Portnox Cloud is designed to align seamlessly with the core principles of Zero Trust, ensuring that trust is never assumed but always verified. Through continuous, real-time security posture assessments, Portnox Cloud guarantees that only compliant and secure devices gain access to critical IT resources. This unified approach to access control extends across users, devices, networks, and applications, enabling organizations to enforce policies dynamically as risks evolve.

Enhanced Visibility and Control

Visibility is a cornerstone of effective cybersecurity. Portnox Cloud provides unparalleled visibility into all devices connected to enterprise networks and applications, whether they are corporate-owned, BYOD, or IoT. This comprehensive view enables IT teams to detect and respond to anomalies swiftly, enhancing the overall security posture. Additionally, the solution’s intuitive dashboard provides actionable insights, allowing for proactive policy adjustments and threat mitigation.

Integration and Interoperability

Portnox Cloud integrates seamlessly with existing security ecosystems, enhancing its value without disrupting current operations. It supports integration with leading SIEM, EDR, and ITSM solutions, providing a cohesive security framework. This interoperability ensures that Portnox Cloud can enhance and extend the capabilities of existing security investments, driving greater ROI.

Compliance and Reporting

Regulatory compliance is a critical aspect of network security, and Portnox Cloud excels in this domain. It provides comprehensive reporting capabilities that simplify compliance with standards such as GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS. Automated compliance checks and detailed audit trails ensure that organizations can demonstrate adherence to regulatory requirements with ease.

Portnox Cloud’s innovative approach to policy management and NAC redefines what is possible in network security. As network security challenges continue to evolve, Portnox Cloud remains at the forefront, delivering unmatched protection and peace of mind.