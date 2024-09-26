Cybersecurity Awareness Month is coming - Are you prepared for the latest threats?

September 2024 by David Shepherd, Senior VP of EMEA at Ivanti

As Cybersecurity Awareness Month approaches, it’s more important than ever for organisations to assess their security posture and be prepared for the latest threats. The comment from David Shepherd, Senior VP of EMEA at Ivanti:

“Basic cyberhygiene needs an overhaul. Many people struggle to identify cybersecurity threats, especially as AI-powered attacks, including phishing, become more sophisticated. In fact, Ivanti’s recent research shows that 54% of office workers were unaware that advanced AI could impersonate anyone’s voice – putting companies at significant risk. To make matters worse, nearly one in three security and IT professionals have no documented strategy to address generative AI risks. As such, this Cybersecurity Awareness Month, I urge organisations to rethink their strategy.

Cybersecurity responsibility should not rest solely on individuals. To minimise the risk of human error, companies need to enforce strong passwords, implement mandatory Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), and keep all software up-to-date automatically. They should also introduce mobile threat defence, least privilege access, and a zero-trust security model. This includes leveraging AI to strengthen security instead of letting it become a risk to the company.

A proactive approach of investing in robust tools and practices will empower organisations to manage human risk, which is, and always will be, the weakest link in cybersecurity. By focusing on comprehensive cybersecurity strategies, businesses can better protect themselves against evolving threats and reduce the risk of attacks.”

“Here are Ivanti’s top four tips on how to secure your world:

1. Recognise and report phishing

Teach employees to be cautious of unsolicited messages asking for personal information. Encourage them to avoid sharing sensitive information or credentials with unknown sources and promptly report phishing attempts.

2. Use strong passwords

This may seem obvious, but password hygiene is a systemic problem. Promote using long, random, unique passwords that include all four character types (uppercase, lowercase, numbers and symbols). Encourage the adoption of password managers to help create and store strong passwords for each account.

3. Turn on multi-factor authentication (MFA)

Stress the importance of enabling MFA on all online accounts, especially email, social media and financial accounts. Explain how MFA significantly reduces the risk of account compromise.

4. Keep software updated

Emphasise the importance of regular software updates to ensure the latest security patches are installed. Encourage employees to enable automatic updates where possible and regularly check for updates on all devices.”