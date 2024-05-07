CybeReady Introduces Compelling Poster Studio Feature to Its Cybersecurity Learning Platform
May 2024 by Marc Jacob
CybeReady announced
an impactful new feature to its SaaS-based Cybersecurity Learning Platform: a
cutting-edge Poster Studio designed to support CISOs in educating employees about a vast array of
security threats. The innovative tool enables the creation of customizable
educational posters to address critical issues such as phishing, smishing,
quishing, ransomware, and a wide range of other potential threats that put
organizations at risk.
The
innovative and easy-to-use poster design feature is a creative and effective
method of quickly creating and designing both digital and printed posters. The
resulting posters can be leveraged in various ways, for use as desktop
wallpapers, announcement screen displays around the office or printed and hung
in common areas, providing a constant reminder of cybersecurity best
practices.
Key Features of the Poster Studio Tool:
-
Multichannel
Approach:
Posters serve as an additional reinforcement channel, supporting diverse
learning preferences and enhancing organizational cybersecurity
culture.
–
Positive
Learning Experience:
The posters are designed to be user-friendly and require only seconds to read,
making cybersecurity education straightforward and effective.
–
Extended
Reach:
Especially beneficial for non-office staff, the posters can be placed in
high-traffic areas like cafeterias and washrooms, ensuring that cybersecurity
training reaches every corner of the organization.
Customization
and Localization:
Available in 28 languages, these posters can be customized with an
organization’s logo, colors, and specific messaging, making them a perfect fit
for any corporate identity.
As cyber threats evolve, the necessity for adaptable and comprehensive
educational tools becomes increasingly crucial. CybeReady’s commitment to
developing innovative solutions, like the poster creation feature, is ideally
suited to support the mission of transforming all employees into cyber-aware,
vigilant defenders of their organizations’ digital assets.