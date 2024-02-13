CybeReady announced its partnership with Vanta

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

CybeReady is announce its strategic partnership with Vanta, the leading trust management platform. The collaboration combines the strengths of Vanta’s Trust Management Platform with CybeReady’s Security Awareness Training solution to empower businesses with security preparedness and holistic risk management.

Vanta’s Trust Management platform unifies multiple compliance and security point solutions, providing visibility across the key risk surfaces of the business. The platform provides a single, centralized view of the organization’s compliance and security posture by continuously monitoring the critical tools and services within the business. Through this strategic alliance, CybeReady will bring best-in-class security awareness training to the Vanta platform.

CybeReady delivers a powerful, people-centric security awareness solution that autonomously provides training focused on reducing human errors. It caters to businesses and fosters a positive, engaging security culture year-round – satisfying security awareness compliance requirements. The solution was selected by Vanta for its fast deployment and accelerated learning platform that features concise knowledge bites and short quizzes to reinforce learning. For administrators, CybeReady provides key performance indicators (KPIs) to track employee engagement and progress, making it easy to report progress to management.

The CybeReady solution ensures compliance with governmental mandates through fully editable content, including expertly crafted policies available in any language, all branded with the organization’s corporate identity. It delivers advanced training for every employee, every month, in 42 languages and deploys eight times more phishing simulations than the industry average. The training sessions are automatically distributed and personalized based on the employee’s role, location, and performance, providing 100% continuous workforce training and increased engagement.