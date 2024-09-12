CyberArk announced it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

CyberArk announced it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management. CyberArk is positioned as a Leader for the sixth consecutive time and is positioned furthest in Completeness of Vision, which evaluates vendors on offering (product) strategy, innovation and market understanding among other evaluation criteria.

With 93% of organizations suffering two or more identity-related breaches in the last 12 months, managing and securing identities has become a critical requirement. The CyberArk Identity Security Platform enables organizations to secure the entire spectrum of identities, including workforce, IT, developer and machine, supporting modern access use cases such as the need to enforce Zero Standing Privileges in public cloud environments. A core component of the platform is CyberArk’s privileged access management (PAM) capabilities, which allow customers to apply flexible privilege controls to help prevent malicious account, credential and secrets access throughout the entire enterprise infrastructure.

CyberArk aims to deliver the industry’s most comprehensive identity security platform, including:

• Outstanding Customer Experience: CyberArk is committed to a customer-first approach, ensuring that all identities are secured with the right level of privilege controls, while putting the customer at the center of all it does. Its unified, SaaS-based platform notably simplifies and improves the administrator and end user experience to reduce cost and complexity, helping organizations accelerate their migration to the cloud with consistent identity security controls in place.

• PAM Programs for a Multi-Cloud World: The CyberArk Identity Security Platform provides best-in-class, end-to-end PAM capabilities. CyberArk centrally and natively secures both shared and federated privileged access for IT and cloud ops teams supporting digital initiatives. By applying intelligent privilege controls within native tooling, CyberArk helps PAM programs scale across all environments – from long-lived systems in on-premises data centers to elastic cloud workloads, public cloud services and SaaS apps.

• Unified, Cross-Platform Innovation, Powered by AI: CyberArk recently introduced new capabilities for securing every identity, further extending PAM controls to all identity types, including workforce identities. Offerings now include support for secure standing access and zero standing privileges, with the ability to isolate and audit privileged sessions. In addition, CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager now offers strong end-to-end passwordless authentication when signing into endpoints and elevating application controls. CyberArk’s unified portal means that the end user experience is enhanced with one-click, native access to enterprise resources, while intelligent privilege controls protect the user. Earlier this year, CyberArk also announced CORA AI™, which will allow organizations to analyze anomalies and apply next-level identity threat detection and response actions, reducing reaction times from hours to minutes.

• World-Leading Partner Support and Technology Ecosystem: CyberArk aims to make it easier for partners to develop deep identity security practices and measurably reduce cybersecurity risk for customers. CyberArk invests heavily in its Channel Partner Program, with the launch of a new self-service portal for partners – as well as the CyberArk MSP Console – and new certifications underscoring its commitment to value creation for both joint customers and partners. CyberArk’s global ecosystem brings together more than 1,300 system integrators, managed service providers, strategic outsourcers, advisories, solution providers, distributors and marketplaces. Alongside this partner network, the CyberArk C3 technology alliance allows customers to make the most of their existing technology investments, featuring more than 200 certified integrations from providers of enterprise software, infrastructure and security solutions.