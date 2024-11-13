CyberArk and Wiz Team Up

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

CyberArk announced a high-impact partnership Wiz. The two companies are joining forces to enable customers to strengthen their multi-cloud security posture with best-in-class visibility and control over privileged human and machine access, without impacting the speed and scale of cloud development. A central component of the partnership is an integration between the CyberArk Identity Security Platform and the Wiz Cloud Security Platform, available to customers immediately.

Cloud-native organisations with extensive multi-cloud environments are facing rapidly changing new environments and exponentially more identities, creating circumstances that are challenging for traditional security approaches. The lack of visibility and inability to manage the privileged access that developers often grant themselves results in greater vulnerability, risk and compliance issues.

“Organisations like Encova have thousands of entitlements and permissions across their cloud environments. Visibility of excessive permissions and the extent of privileged access in these environments is often difficult to ascertain, creating not only unquantified security risk but also operational inefficiencies,” said Tony DeAngelo, CISO at Encova Insurance. “The Wiz and CyberArk integration is a positive step that will allow security teams to gain insight into risky cloud access and use that knowledge to enhance identity security for IT, CloudOps, developer and machine identities, which are often highly privileged.”

By combining Wiz’s capabilities for discovering toxic combinations of critical risks and misconfigured cloud access with CyberArk’s capabilities for implementing Zero Standing Privileges, cloud security teams can measurably reduce the risk of unauthorized access and rapidly satisfy audit and compliance requirements. As part of the partnership, CyberArk is joining the Wiz Integration Network (WIN) and Wiz is joining the CyberArk C3 Alliance.