Cyber Risk and Marketing Veteran Isabelle Dumont Joins DeNexus as Chief Marketing Officer

April 2024 by Patrick LEBRETON

DeNexus announce the appointment of Isabelle Dumont as Chief Marketing Officer. Dumont brings over 20 years of marketing leadership experience at disruptive cybersecurity and insurtech companies

As CMO, Dumont will spearhead DeNexus’ global marketing initiatives to drive brand awareness, demand generation, and go-to-market strategies. In addition, she will play a pivotal role in recruiting top talent to scale high-performing marketing teams aligned with the company’s rapid growth trajectory.

Prior to DeNexus, Dumont served as SVP of Marketing, Tech Partnerships, and Cowbell Labs at Cowbell Cyber, a pioneer in AI-based cyber insurance for small and mid-market companies. She joined pre-revenue and spearheaded all marketing initiatives as the company achieved triple digit growth three years in a row and established a network of 3,500 insurance distribution agencies.

Previously, Dumont held marketing leadership roles at fast-growth cybersecurity companies, including Palo Alto Networks and Lacework focused on technical product launches. She earned a master’s in computer science and artificial intelligence from Ecole Centrale de Lyon in France.

Isabelle attended Cyber Defense Connect on April 16th discussing the topic of cyber risk. This event was put together with University of Connecticut School of Business.