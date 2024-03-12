Cyber Energia launches a solution to protect renewables companies and their assets

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Against a background of increasing concern around cyber security threats within the energy sector, Cyber Energia launches a solution to protect renewables companies and their assets.

Born out of CFP Energy, a specialyze in energy transition company, recently incorporated Cyber Energia, has called upon its deep renewables sector knowledge to develop a unique cyber security portal providing a full 360-degree visibility into renewables operations.

Grid technology and advanced operating procedures have revolutionised how renewable energy firms deliver cleaner, sustainable electric power. At the same time, this has exposed firms to greater potential security breaches.

Cyber Energia’s unique system and portal continuously collects security information across all topologies including all devices and systems on the network; how they communicate with each other; as well as identifying gaps in safeguarding.

Most importantly, the portal provides real-time visualisation of attacks as they are happening, the threat level; revenue at risk; number and type of breaches prevented; and remedial recommendations. Additionally, Cyber Energia can provide guidance as to how employees and processes can help address governance, management succession and product development in relation to cyber security.

In 2020, renewables comprised 29% of global electricity generation and by 2028, with a further 3,700 GW of new renewable capacity due to come online, it will account for over 42% of the world’s electric power[1]. With almost half of the world’s electricity source susceptible to cyber attack from hostile actors, defence against system violations have never been so mission critical. Cyber Energia’s analysis indicates that there are as many as 880 million cyber risks across the renewables sector, with over 300 attempted security breaches at any one moment and up to 1,000 attacks per day.

Consequences of shut-downs caused by cyber attack can range from significant inconvenience to devastating operational impact. Such attacks can result in loss of production and revenue; damage to assets and infrastructure; leakage of sensitive commercial information; health and safety risks as well as reputational damage.

In the immediate term, however, renewable energy firms which are not sufficiently protected against cyber breaches are increasingly at risk of financial penalties from legislation.

Organisations providing essential services in the European Union (EU) will soon face tougher cyber security regulation (NIS2.0) for failure for non-compliance, with punitive actions including higher fines, bans on management positions and even a withdrawal of the company’s license to operate.