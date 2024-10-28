CybaVerse Secures £1.1 Million

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

CybaVerse has secured over £1.1 million in funding, fueling its bold vision for growth and innovation. Backed by FSE Group, Haatch, Founder & Lightning, and several angel investors, including FSE angels and the University of Sussex Business Angels group, this milestone highlights CybaVerse’s momentum as it redefines the future of cyber security with its SaaS platform, CybaVerse AI. The funding will drive team expansion and accelerate development of the platform, with the company recently appointing three senior leaders to spearhead this exciting next chapter.

The new hires include esteemed technology industry veteran, Andreas Wuchner, who joins CybaVerse as Chairman. With over 26 years of cyber security experience, Andreas has held senior roles at global giants like Deutsche Bank, UBS, and HP. His remarkable track record at some of the world’s leading organisations brings a wealth of knowledge and insight that will be invaluable as CybaVerse continues to grow and push boundaries in the industry. Andreas’s leadership will play a key role in helping CybaVerse achieve its goals and further grow the company.

The CybaVerse team also welcomes Juliette Hudson as CTO. Juliette brings invaluable technical knowledge and experience to the role, with previous positions including SOC regional manager at Kroll, plus previous technical roles at Bupa and Symantec. Additionally, Nicola Hartland also joins the team as Non-Executive Director and Brand Advisor. Nicola has worked in cyber and technology for over 20 years and she will use her vast experience to enhance relationships with clients and scale the company.

These outstanding new hires have been involved in the technology industry, each with a proven track record of driving growth, fostering innovation, and ensuring success for the businesses they’ve worked with. Now, CybaVerse is poised to leverage their expertise to elevate its customer experience, accelerate the evolution of CybaVerse AI with the help of Founder & Lightening, and propel the company’s growth to the next level.

CybaVerse has evolved from a boutique consultancy into an innovative and highly skilled cyber security managed services provider, with CybaVerse AI leading the way for all industry types. With a team of experts skilled at solving the high-stakes and complex challenges faced by its clients, CybaVerse is redefining how cyber security is managed. The recent launch of its cutting-edge platform, CybaVerse AI, marks a major leap forward. Designed to simplify cyber security management for SMEs, the platform provides a unified view across their entire cyber landscape, boosting efficiency, enhancing project management, and lightening the load on in-house IT and security teams.