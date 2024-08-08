Cybalt Prevents Catastrophic Business Disruption for Major Enterprises Worldwide

August 2024 by Cybalt

Cybalt successfully protected its enterprise clients from catastrophic business disruption resulting from the July 19 CrowdStrike update that ultimately crashed 8.5 million Microsoft Windows® PCs and servers. As part of Cybalt’s proactive strategy, the company’s endpoint detection and response (EDR) team swiftly identified the threat to Windows hosts and engaged with Cybalt’s dedicated CrowdStrike global support team to assess the outage, understand the risks, evaluate impacts, and implement preventative measures for the company’s clients.

"Always working proactively to prevent potential disruption, our EDR team stepped up and met this challenge brilliantly," said Jyotiprakash Mohapatra, Associate Vice President, Service Delivery at Cybalt. "Through immediate engagement and rapid preventative measures, as well as collaborative development of effective workarounds and auto-remediation solutions, our team ensured that Cybalt’s enterprise customers around the globe survived this threat with minimal disruption or downtime."

Cybalt offers specialized support to clients using CrowdStrike and other EDR technology by enhancing their security posture with tailored solutions and proactive incident response strategies. While the widespread impact of this outage caused ports to close, ATMs to become unusable, and medical procedures to be delayed, to name just a few examples, Cybalt’s intensive efforts were successful in preventing or mitigating similarly calamitous impact for its enterprise customers across these verticals.

"This incident underscores the interconnected nature of our technology ecosystem, which spans global cloud providers, software platforms, security vendors, and customers," added Mohapatra. "Exposing the disastrous economic and societal impact of issues in widely used software, it also highlights the importance of vigilant monitoring, coordinated response with enterprises and their key technology partners, and timely implementation of solutions to safeguard operations. For the broader tech community, it is an urgent call to prioritize securing their technology ecosystem and to practice robust disaster recovery practices using available tools and mechanisms."