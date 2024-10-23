CTERA Named a Leader in GigaOm Radar for Cloud-Native Globally Distributed File Systems

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

CTERA announces that it has been named a Leader in the 2024 GigaOm Radar for Cloud-Native Globally Distributed File Systems, the fourth consecutive year in which CTERA has been named a Leader in GigaOm Radar file system reports. GigaOm designates CTERA “as a competitive Leader moving toward market dominance” and recognizes it as an “attractive option for organizations prioritizing security, flexibility, and scalability in their file management solutions.”

GigaOm is known for its leading technical, operational, and business advice for strategic digital enterprise and business initiatives. The GigaOm Radar for Cloud-Native Globally Distributed File Systems examines seven of the top cloud-native globally distributed file system solutions and compares offerings against capabilities and business criteria outlined in a companion Key Criteria report. Together, these reports identify leading cloud-native globally distributed file system offerings and help decision-makers evaluate these solutions.

GigaOm noted CTERA’s focus on stability and continuity, and it scored high on key features such as data management and analytics, access and permissions, interfaces and protocols, and enhanced security and compliance. CTERA excelled in areas such as end-to-end encryption, AI-driven ransomware protection with CTERA Ransom Protect, and advanced compliance measures like WORM capabilities found in CTERA Vault. Broad support of protocols including SMB3, NFS4, and S3 via CTERA Fusion were also highlighted.

"The CTERA solution is versatile, serving a broad range of industries with its cloud-native file management capabilities,” said Chester Conforte, Analyst at GigaOm. “It supports various deployment models, including on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, making it adaptable for different business needs and sectors, such as finance, healthcare, and government. CTERA is a Fast Mover, effectively advancing its capabilities to achieve a balanced improvement in both innovation and maturity, enhancing its appeal to diverse enterprises.”