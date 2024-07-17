CTERA Announces $80m Growth Investment from PSG Equity

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

CTERA announced that it has raised $80 million in primary and secondary funding from PSG Equity, a leading growth equity firm focused on software and technology-enabled services companies. As part of the transaction, Ronen Nir, Managing Director at PSG, has joined CTERA’s board of directors alongside existing shareholders Benchmark, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Red Dot Capital Partners.

CTERA, named the top Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Distributed Cloud File Storage Radar for three consecutive years, combines an edge-accelerated global file system across public and private cloud environments with AI-based ransomware protection and data intelligence services. CTERA is at the core of hybrid cloud initiatives at some of the world’s largest banks, healthcare organizations, global media groups, and government agencies, in deployments that scale to tens of petabytes.

Unstructured data is a critical component of any enterprise storage strategy, representing about 80% of organizational data distributed across branch offices, endpoints, on-premises, and cloud data centers. Within this space, hybrid cloud file storage is one of the fastest-growing segments. According to Gartner®, “By 2027, 60% of I&O leaders will implement hybrid cloud file deployments, up from 20% in early 2023.”1.

The proliferation of AI technology helps make unstructured data management more crucial than ever before, as data access is needed not only for users and applications but also for AI workflows. The new enterprise AI platforms depend on timely access to corporate data for training models and for augmented data retrieval to ensure relevance and accuracy.

1 Source: Gartner, Top Trends in Enterprise Data Storage 2023, By Chandra Mukhyala, Julia Palmer, Jeff Vogel, 29 June 2023.