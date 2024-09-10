CTERA and MTI Expand Partnership

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

CTERA announced it has expanded its partnership with MTI, a Ricoh Company, a specialist provider of cyber security and data center solutions and services delivering a full portfolio from assessment, design, and deployment support to ongoing management. MTI was CTERA’s partner of the year in 2023 and will now focus on leading the full range of digital transformation initiatives to deliver unprecedented performance in a full stack solution.

The focus of the agreement between CTERA and MTI is to continue to deliver customized, global managed services associated with enterprise class storage, with simpler implementation and affordability. MTI has been working with CTERA to develop solutions to provide comprehensive, full-scale solutions that cost-effectively reduce data center footprint.

MTI is a global solutions and service provider, committed to operational excellence with a deep understanding of market needs gained through thousands of client and partner engagements. MTI has over 35 years’ experience in working across public and private market sectors, which has enabled the company to develop proven methodologies and best practices aligned with recognized industry standards including ITIL, and Prince2.