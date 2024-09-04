CSIS Security Group announces acquisition of Security Alliance Limited.

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

CSIS Security Group is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Security Alliance Limited (“SecAlliance”), a key milestone in the execution of the company’s strategy to establish itself as the European leader in actionable, intelligence-driven cybersecurity services.

Cybercrime continues to inflict pain on organisations around the world. According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, in 2023 there was a 78% increase over 2022 in publicly reported data compromises. The latest IBM Cost of a Data Breach report also found that the average cost of a data breach reached an all-time high of $4.5 million in the same year.

CSIS was founded in Copenhagen in 2003 and has firmly established itself as a reference player and trusted partner for Managed Detection & Response (MDR), Emergency Incident Response and Offensive Security Consulting services to enterprise and mid-market companies across a wide range of sectors. CSIS has also leveraged its unique capabilities to differentiate itself in the Operational Intelligence space by delivering services to the most demanding customers, including several of the world’s largest banks and other global corporations.

Since 2022, CSIS is part of Allurity, a leading European cybersecurity group for technology-enabled cybersecurity services. Allurity is in turn backed by Trill Impact, the pioneering Impact House that engages with companies that make a positive Impact on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) and have a firm commitment to ESG.

Founded in London in 2007, SecAlliance, a CREST certified provider, is Europe’s leading threat intelligence provider. Driven by a commitment to quality and doing the right thing, it is firmly based in Europe but has global reach and presence. SecAlliance delivers Managed Threat Intelligence Services, Intelligence Consultancy and Advisory Services to banks, central banks, financial market infrastructures, governmental and EU agencies, international organisations, and critical national infrastructure operators (telco, power grid, transport). SecAlliance creates and facilitates collaboration by supporting the establishment and operation of national and international threat intelligence sharing communities.

Demand for cybersecurity services will continue to grow. Research from Markets and Markets predicts that global MDR market will grow from $4.1 billion in 2024 to $11.8 billion by 2029. Similarly, according to the latest Fortune Business Insights report the global threat intelligence market is expected to grow from $5.8 billion in 2024 to $24.9 billion by 2032.

The company will operate as an integrated entity, while also leveraging both the CSIS and SecAlliance brands. To ensure customers and partners benefit from the full potential of the depth and breadth of the combined team of cybersecurity experts and services portfolio, the company will over time align to a common organisation and service delivery model. In the short term, the companies will focus on ensuring service continuity and stability toward existing customers.