Crowdstrike outage: network expert Douglas Wadkins, Opengear

July 2024 by Douglas Wadkins, VP of product management & technology, Opengear

In response to the Crowdstrike outage, Douglas Wadkins, VP of product management & technology at network resilience specialist Opengear highlights the issue of failing to identify single points of failure within the system and explains that the outage could have been mitigated through continuity planning and remote network access.

“The scale of this incident is a stark reminder of the risks associated with a single point of failure. Identifying and mitigating single points of failure within an IT system is crucial for the level of continuity planning that could have kept systems up and running. Today it was an operating system issue; tomorrow it could be a network failure.

When a software misconfiguration such as this happens, secure remote network access plays a vital role in swiftly addressing the issue and remediating it before the network goes down. The financial impact this will have cannot be overstated. Ensuring network resilience across the entire IT stack is imperative to safeguard against such widespread disruptions in the future."