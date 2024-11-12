CrowdStrike Launches AI Red Team Services

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

CrowdStrike launched CrowdStrike AI Red Team Services. Leveraging CrowdStrike’s word-class threat intelligence and elite-expertise in real-world adversary tactics, these specialized services proactively identify and help mitigate vulnerabilities in AI systems, including Large Language Models (LLMs), so organizations can drive secure AI innovation with confidence.

As organizations adopt AI at a rapid pace, new threats such as model tampering, data poisoning, sensitive data exposure, and more, increasingly target AI applications and their underlying data. The compromise of AI systems, including LLMs, can result in a breach of confidentiality, reduced model effectiveness and increased susceptibility to adversarial manipulation. Announced at Fal.Con Europe, CrowdStrike’s inaugural premier user conference in the region, CrowdStrike AI Red Team Services provide organizations with comprehensive security assessments for AI systems, including LLMs and their integrations, to identify vulnerabilities and misconfigurations that could lead to data breaches, unauthorized code execution or application manipulation. Through advanced red team exercises, penetration testing and targeted assessments, combined with Falcon platform innovations like Falcon Cloud Security AI-SPM and Falcon Data Protection, CrowdStrike remains at the forefront of AI security.

Key features of the service include:

Proactive AI Defense: Identifies vulnerabilities in AI systems, in alignment to industry-standard OWASP Top 10 LLM attack techniques, before adversaries can exploit them, enhancing protection against emerging threats.

Real-World Adversarial Emulations: Delivers tailored attack scenarios specific to each AI application, ensuring systems are tested against the most relevant threats.

Comprehensive Security Validation: Provides actionable insights to strengthen the resilience of AI integrations in an evolving threat landscape.