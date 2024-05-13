CrowdStrike and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Announce Global Strategic Partnership

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

CrowdStrike and Tata Consultancy Services announced a strategic partnership to power TCS’ extended managed detection and response (XMDR) services with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform. Through this partnership, TCS will unlock the unified protection of the Falcon platform encompassing cloud security and next-gen SIEM, delivering AI-powered SOC transformation that stops breaches.

As the velocity and sophistication of today’s cyberattacks continue to increase, organizations need outcome-based security protection focused on stopping breaches. With cloud intrusions growing 75% in the past year, breakout times now measured in minutes, and the growing cybersecurity skills gap, managed security solutions serve as the force multiplier customers need to protect their critical assets and securely drive digital transformation initiatives. The powerful combination of TCS’s worldwide team of expert practitioners with the ubiquitous Falcon platform’s CrowdStrike Falcon® Cloud Security and CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM provides customers with the protection they need to stop breaches.