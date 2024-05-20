CRN Names Panzura to Annual Storage 100 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Panzura, LLC announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has included it as one of the coolest software-defined vendors on its annual Storage 100 list. First published in 2020, the annual Storage 100 lists vendors for channel solution providers to turn to when they need to manage hybrid cloud data.

Panzura’s Data Management Platform secures and simplifies access to data across complex hybrid cloud environments, from edge to core. CloudFS, a key part of the platform, lets companies consolidate data silos, shrinking storage needs and gaining a unified view of files. It’s the only global file system offering seamless, real-time collaboration even with demanding applications. Teams worldwide can boost efficiency by working from a single source of truth, regardless of location.

Panzura CloudFS also makes unstructured data immune to ransomware. This allows organizations to shrug off attacks by reverting back to pristine files without losing any data. Panzura has recently bolstered data resilience even further by introducing Panzura Detect and Rescue. This AI-infused solution detects ransomware in near real-time and allows organizations to stop it before it takes hold, minimizing downtime.

All Panzura channel partners receive generous discounts and deal/margin protection, sales and technical training, joint business and marketing planning, and exclusive use of Panzura’s demo environment.

"We are proud to partner with Panzura to provide our resellers with access to innovative technology that addresses the critical challenges of managing unstructured data across complex environments," said Dale Foster, Chief Executive Officer, Climb Channel Solutions. "Panzura’s CloudFS platform complements our existing solutions portfolio, allowing us to offer our partners a comprehensive solution for optimizing data access, security, and efficiency in today’s hybrid cloud landscape. This recognition by CRN as a Storage 100 vendor further validates Panzura’s position as a key player in the market, and we are excited to play a role in bringing their solutions to a wider audience."

"CRN’s 2024 Storage 100 list spotlights vendors leading the industry in storage innovation with a strong focus on channel partnerships," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "We are pleased to recognize these trailblazers in storage and honor how their technology advancements pave the way to partner success across the channel."