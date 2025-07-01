Cristie Software introduces Continuous Recovery Assurance

July 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Cristie Software announced the introduction of Continuous Recovery Assurance, a new feature within its BMR system recovery software. Continuous Recovery Assurance performs a full system recovery to a clean room environment whenever a new backup is detected on a protected system. This enables organisations to verify recovery readiness in the clean room and without involving production infrastructure or third-party systems, dramatically simplifying operational testing and reducing risk.

Physical systems plus all major cloud and virtualization platforms can be supported with Continuous Recovery Assurance providing a powerful extension to backup solutions such as Rubrik Security Cloud, Cohesity DataProtect, Dell Technologies’ Avamar, Networker and PowerProtect Data Manager, plus IBM Storage Protect and IBM Storage Defender. Continuous Recovery Assurance is available in Cristie Virtual Appliance (VA) release 5.2.1 and above.

Continuous Recovery Assurance builds upon Cristie Software’s ongoing development and integration of features that increase cyber resilience for customers which also includes Advanced Anomaly Detection, a utility that provides early warning of malware file encryption within backup files.