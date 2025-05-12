Crayon has achieved FinOps Certified Platform (FCP) status

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Crayon has achieved FinOps Certified Platform (FCP) status for its proprietary solution, Cloud Cost Control from the FinOps Foundation. This follows its earlier designation as a FinOps Certified Service Provider, reinforcing Crayon’s position as a trusted partner for organizations looking to build maturity in cloud financial and sustainable operations.

Built around the most recent FinOps Foundation’s core domains and capabilities, as well as the FOCUS framework, Cloud Cost Control delivers visibility, accountability, and actionable insights across complex, multi-cloud environments, as well as SaaS management on Microsoft 365. Certification of the platform confirms its compliance with best of breed standards and is a demonstration of Crayon’s credibility to address all kind of customer sizes, scenarios, needs, and maturity levels, including complex RFPs and enterprise procurement processes.

As enterprise cloud usage increases, so does the need for financial and sustainability accountability across technical and business teams. According to the FinOps Foundation, many organizations face challenges turning cloud data into actionable insights due to skills gaps and complexity. Crayon’s combination of certified tooling and services addresses this need holistically.

Crayon is one of a handful of IT service companies that has an in-house FinOps solution and the FinOps Service Provider certification from the FinOps Foundation. This positions Crayon as a FinOps and GreenOps trusted partner that can deliver practical, integrated and consistent outcomes based on best practices, while also supporting companies with their software procurement.

Crayon continues to invest in FinOps and GreenOps capabilities to help customers gain cost control, improve efficiency, and embed financial discipline across their cloud environments.