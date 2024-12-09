Crayon Awarded a 2024 AWS Partner Award

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Crayon is announced it is a recipient of the 2024 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industry Partner of the Year, Telco Award for EMEA, a regional AWS award recognizing partners that play a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS. The award recognizes top AWS Partners with the AWS Telecom Competency who offer consulting services that enable telco customers to build, integrate, deploy, and manage their production workloads on AWS.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2024, the AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year, and whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers. Winners were selected based on objective criteria with results audited by third-party analyst firm Canalys.

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global partner program, focused on helping partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support.