Cowbell Appoints Stephen Moss to Board of Directors

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cowbell announced that insurance industry veteran Stephen Moss has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Moss brings three decades of industry experience and is currently Group Head of Financial Lines and Cyber at Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich).

Moss joined Zurich in 2017 as Head of Specialties in the UK and has almost 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. As Group Head of Financial Lines and Cyber at the company, he is responsible for Professional Indemnity, D&O, Financial Institutions, Mergers & Acquisitions, Cyber and Legal Indemnities. Throughout his career, Moss has held various senior underwriting and broking roles, including Casualty Portfolio Underwriting Director, and Underwriting Director for Financial Risks. He is based in the UK.

This appointment comes on the heels of Cowbell securing a $60M Series C funding round, by Zurich Insurance Group.


