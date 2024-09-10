Council of Europe calls for strengthening international cooperation against migrant smuggling

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

The 2nd International Conference on Migrant Smuggling, organised by the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, has called on its 46 member states to explore all pathways to strenghten international cooperation.

In her opening speech, Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić highlighted that “Migrant smuggling should belong to Europe’s past, not its future – and, together, this is what we should aim to achieve” and recalled that “European leaders committed to intensifying efforts to foster and improve international cooperation, while continuing to protect victims and respect the human rights of migrants and refugees”.

The Commissioner for Human Rights, Michael O’Flaherty stated that “Efforts to harmonise legislation and strengthen international cooperation on smuggling will only be effective if they honour the human rights of smuggled people, ensure access to asylum, provide safe and legal pathways to Europe, and respect the rights of humanitarian actors and human rights defenders.”

The conference was held under the auspices of the European Committee on Crime Problems (CDPC) and the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary General on Migration and Refugees. CDPC Chairperson, Fritz Zeder remarked that “The Council of Europe’s conventions on international cooperation in criminal matters, including those addressing mutual legal assistance and extradition, may be instrumental in facilitating the prosecution of smugglers and transnational criminal networks. These conventions, which are open to third countries, enhance global cooperation by providing practical tools for judicial and law enforcement collaboration, and can be critical in the fight against migrant smuggling”.

This event follows the 2023 Reykjavik Summit, where the Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe reaffirmed "the necessity to fight against trafficking and smuggling of migrants" and committed to "intensifying efforts to foster and improve international cooperation in this regard."

Following the Summit, the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers tasked the CDPC with preparing a report, to be finalised by the end of this year, assessing the need for and feasibility of a possible instrument to combat migrant smuggling. Participants have been updated on its progress and on the different options for member states to consider in tackling migrant smuggling.