Cosmian announces the deployment of its encryption technology for Gmail

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cosmian announces the deployment of its encryption technology for Gmail. This integration marks a strategic milestone for the company as it continues its mission to deploy client-side encryption for the most widely used business applications. With its KMS (Key Management System), Cosmian now addresses the protection of messages exchanged on Gmail - which naturally constitute a reservoir of extremely sensitive data. With Cosmian, it is now possible to encrypt emails on Gmail very simply without altering the user experience.

Moreover, by leveraging Google’s client-side encryption (CSE) capabilities, the solution guarantees the security of email exchanges between Gmail users and non-users, maintaining confidentiality through S/MIME standards. Since the S/MIME protocol is already available "out of the box" with Outlook and Apple Mail, there is no dependency on Cosmian (i.e., no need to acquire a license) or any other interface to manage for external users of the company equipped with the solution. Finally, thanks to the strong integration of Cosmian’s KMS with Google APIs, all technical steps are performed at once, allowing mass creation of encrypted Gmail-compatible users.