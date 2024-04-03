Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Core4ce Co-Founder Mike Morehouse Named CEO

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Core4ce announced that Mike Morehouse, Core4ce co-founder and current Chief Financial Officer and Managing Partner, has been appointed Core4ce CEO effective April 5, 2024. Morehouse has been deeply involved in Core4ce’s corporate merger and acquisition strategy, and as a member of the Board of Managers, has helped shape Core4ce’s business strategies to set the company on a trajectory toward growth and innovation.

Morehouse will take the reins from current CEO Jack Wilmer, who successfully led the company’s rise from a small business to a dynamic government contractor serving the national security community. During his tenure, Wilmer oversaw five strategic acquisitions and worked to secure more than $500 million in Department of Defense cybersecurity and engineering contracts.

Morehouse brings over 40 years of experience in the U.S. defense, federal and intelligence markets. Prior to Core4ce, he was a founding director and board member of FGM, Inc., a software development firm. At FGM, Morehouse led the acquisition and integration of Edge Technologies’ Federal Services Division and helped position the company as an integral part of Novetta, which was acquired by Accenture in 2021. Morehouse also spent several years advising National Capital Companies on M&A projects.


See previous articles

    


Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 