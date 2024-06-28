Core4ce Announces Three Key Appointments

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Core4ce announced three leadership appointments. Todd Harbour, company co-founder and managing partner, is taking on the role of Chief Technology Officer to oversee the company’s newly-branded innovation incubator – The Forge. Harbour is joined by new team members Kim Kok, Vice President of Sales and Emerging Technology, and Michael Sass, Head of Data Engineering and Analytics.

Todd Harbour, CTO

As CTO, Harbour will lead Core4ce’s solution engineering teams to design and develop robust, scalable, and market-leading technology products and services that meet today’s mission needs and drive innovation to support our nation’s security. Previously, Harbour played an instrumental role in launching Grist Mill Exchange, the first initiative to spin out from Core4ce’s innovation incubator. Prior to founding Core4ce, Harbour served as the Chief Data Officer (CDO) for New York State and as a senior federal government official, where he led big data analytic efforts and worked to establish several key data management programs.

Kim Kok, Vice President of Sales and Emerging Technology

Kok will manage Core4ce’s go-to market strategies for solutions stemming from The Forge, including Cyberscape, an innovative platform revolutionizing cybersecurity professionals’ management and utilization of threat intelligence. Kok brings extensive experience in data management and national security. His most recent position was as Senior Vice President, Public Sector at HUMAN Security, managing data and platform security for government clients. He also previously served as Vice President of Sales, US Public Sector at MarkLogic, where he managed federal, national security, state/local and education sector sales.

Michael Sass, Head of Data Engineering and Analytics

Sass will serve as a product leader, overseeing Core4ce’s data engineering and analytics initiatives and guiding product development. He brings over a decade of experience in industry and government, ranging from technology consulting to software product management. His most recent experience includes leading the development of AI-enabled applications for national security customers, both in the private sector at C3 AI, and within the DoD’s Chief Digital and AI Office. He also serves as a Military Intelligence Officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, where he focuses on the intersection of national security and emerging technology.

The Forge

The Forge is a newly-branded innovation incubator that develops forward-looking solutions across the data lifecycle of government – including data collection, processing, and analysis – to provide customers with timely intelligence on the latest adversaries and threats. Projects within The Forge are focused on addressing pressing public sector needs, including streamlining the data acquisition process, transforming raw data into a strategic asset, and responding to executive office directives on removing barriers to sharing cyber threat intelligence.